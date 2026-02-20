Left Menu

IT Minister says 70 nations already on board as signatories to Delhi declaration; tally should cross 80 by tomorrow when event concludes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:57 IST
IT Minister says 70 nations already on board as signatories to Delhi declaration; tally should cross 80 by tomorrow when event concludes.

IT Minister says 70 nations already on board as signatories to Delhi declaration; tally should cross 80 by tomorrow when event concludes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Shines Bright Amid Economic Gloom and Geopolitical Tensions

Gold Shines Bright Amid Economic Gloom and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
2
High Court Intercedes in Shooting Federation's License Fiasco

High Court Intercedes in Shooting Federation's License Fiasco

 India
3
Cloudflare CEO Calls for Democratic AI Revolution

Cloudflare CEO Calls for Democratic AI Revolution

 India
4
PM Modi Launches Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat: A Leap in Urban Mobility

PM Modi Launches Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat: A Leap in Urban Mobility

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026