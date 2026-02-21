Make in India emerged as strong brand; electronics manufacturing grew 6 times in 11 yrs, exports 8 times and mobile manufacturing 28 times: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:04 IST
