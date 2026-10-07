A Better Growth Outlook Still Leaves Sub-Saharan Africa With a Jobs and Poverty Problem

Sub-Saharan Africa is entering a stronger economic phase than expected, but the improvement is unfolding alongside stubborn poverty, expensive debt, weaker development finance and a widening digital divide. The World Bank's October 2026 Africa Economic Update: Building AI Readiness projects regional growth at 4.3 percent this year, while warning that modest per-capita gains and structural weaknesses continue to limit improvements in living standards.

Commodity demand, stronger agriculture, recovering domestic activity and reforms are supporting output across much of the region, yet governments remain constrained by debt-service costs and households remain exposed to food, fuel and transport pressures. At the same time, artificial intelligence is emerging as both a potential productivity tool and a new test of whether Africa can broaden access to economic opportunity.

Growth has recovered faster than household welfare

Regional GDP growth is projected to rise from 4.1 percent in 2025 to 4.3 percent in 2026, with the forecast upgraded by 0.3 percentage point from the World Bank's April assessment. Nearly three-quarters of Sub-Saharan African economies received upward revisions, including Angola, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Zambia, suggesting that the improvement is not confined to one commodity cycle or a small cluster of markets.

Different forces are driving the recovery across countries. Oil and mineral exporters are benefiting from firmer commodity demand, agricultural rebounds are lifting activity elsewhere, and stronger domestic consumption is supporting diversified economies. Reforms that improve infrastructure, market integration and the business environment are also helping several countries strengthen non-resource growth.

A more difficult picture emerges when GDP is viewed through the lens of population growth and household income. Per-capita growth is expected to reach only 1.8 percent in 2026 before averaging 2 percent annually in 2027–28, a pace the World Bank considers insufficient to generate substantial reductions in extreme poverty or enough jobs for the region's rapidly expanding labour force.

Poverty illustrates the disconnect. Using the $3-a-day international poverty line in 2021 purchasing-power-parity terms, the regional poverty rate is projected at 47.8 percent in 2026 and 47.1 percent in 2027. Rapid population growth means the absolute number of people living in poverty is expected to continue increasing even as the poverty rate gradually declines.

Sectoral composition partly explains why stronger national output does not automatically translate into broadly shared income gains. Extractive industries can raise exports, fiscal revenues and investment while generating relatively limited direct employment. Many poorer households, meanwhile, remain concentrated in subsistence agriculture and low-productivity informal activities that are less connected to the strongest sources of economic expansion.

Africa's immediate policy challenge is not simply to accelerate GDP. Durable improvement will depend increasingly on whether growth expands productivity and incomes in sectors that employ large numbers of people, while creating enough economic opportunity to keep pace with demographic change.

Debt and inflation are shrinking the space for governments to respond

Macroeconomic stabilisation has supported the region's resilience, but governments are operating with narrower margins than headline growth figures might imply. Fiscal consolidation has improved primary balances, while central banks had made progress in containing inflation, helping support consumption and business confidence.

Fresh commodity-price pressures have complicated that progress. Median inflation across Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to rise from 3.7 percent in 2025 to 5.5 percent in 2026, with the effects particularly pronounced in economies dependent on imported fuel and other commodities. Higher transport, food and energy costs can quickly erode the purchasing power of households already operating on tight budgets.

Government capacity to absorb another inflation shock is limited. Broad fuel subsidies, tax reductions and other costly interventions are harder to sustain where debt burdens are already high, pushing authorities toward temporary or targeted measures and placing more weight on monetary, financial and administrative responses.

Public debt provides another example of why stabilisation should not be confused with resolution. Median government debt stood at about 57 percent of GDP in 2025, but the financing structure has become more important as countries rely more heavily on domestic borrowing and face shorter maturities and more expensive financing.

External public and publicly guaranteed debt service has remained around 1.6–1.7 percent of GDP since 2021. Interest payments and refinancing obligations compete directly with spending on infrastructure, education, health, social protection and other investments that influence long-term productivity.

Development finance is tightening at the same time. Bilateral aid to Sub-Saharan Africa fell by roughly a quarter in 2025, with low-income and fragile states particularly vulnerable because external assistance often finances essential public services as well as humanitarian and infrastructure programmes.

Greater reliance on domestic revenue, local financial markets and stronger public financial management consequently becomes more than a fiscal reform agenda. It is increasingly central to how African governments preserve policy autonomy as traditional external financing becomes less predictable and market borrowing remains expensive for many economies.

AI offers a productivity path, but Africa enters the race with weak foundations

Artificial intelligence adds a different dimension to the region's economic outlook. Global investment in data centres, digital infrastructure and advanced technologies is already supporting demand for commodities including copper, cobalt, nickel, manganese, platinum-group metals and rare earths, creating an external channel through which the AI investment cycle benefits some African exporters.

The larger opportunity lies inside African economies. AI applications could raise productivity and improve service delivery in education, agriculture, health, finance, energy, logistics and public administration, particularly when tools are designed around specific operational problems rather than expensive frontier-model development.

Africa's employment structure also suggests that the near-term labour-market consequences may differ from those in richer economies. Only about 2.6 percent of jobs are assessed as exposed to near-term automation, compared with 14.2 percent in high-income economies, while roughly 15.2 percent have stronger potential for AI-enabled augmentation.

Limited connectivity sharply reduces even that opportunity. Around 900 million Africans remain offline, the continent holds only about 0.6 percent of global data-centre capacity despite representing 18 percent of the world's population, and approximately 5 percent of African data centres are described as AI-ready.

Language and data gaps create another constraint. African languages remain poorly represented in global training datasets, reducing the usefulness of systems designed predominantly around other linguistic and institutional contexts. Limited compute infrastructure, high device and data costs, unreliable electricity and shortages of technical skills further restrict how widely sophisticated tools can be adopted.

Generative AI use is expanding nevertheless. In early 2026, working-age adoption ranged from 7.2 percent in Rwanda to 23.1 percent in South Africa, while 16 countries remained below 10 percent. Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa currently account for much of the region's stronger AI innovation activity, investment and advanced applications.

The figures point toward a familiar development risk. Countries, companies and households with stronger infrastructure and greater financial resources can capture productivity gains first, potentially widening existing gaps unless access expands at the same time as technological capability.

Africa's next economic divide may be determined by implementation capacity

AI readiness depends on much more than access to software. Electricity, broadband, affordable devices, computing infrastructure, usable data, technical skills and functioning institutions need to reinforce one another before digital tools can operate at meaningful scale.

Governance is emerging as a particularly important constraint. Thirty-nine Sub-Saharan African countries have data-protection laws and 45 have cybersecurity legislation, while national AI strategies are spreading across the region. Formal frameworks, however, do not guarantee that regulators and public institutions can identify risks, oversee deployments or enforce rules consistently.

Institutional capacity therefore becomes a dividing line between policy ambition and practical implementation. Governments need technical expertise, procurement standards, internal accountability systems and mechanisms for monitoring automated decisions, particularly when AI is used in areas such as health, credit, employment, identification or access to public services.

Regional cooperation could reduce some of the structural disadvantages facing smaller economies. Shared computing infrastructure, larger digital markets, cross-border data arrangements and compatible regulatory frameworks could lower the fixed costs of AI development and make investment more economically viable than purely national strategies.

Economic risks outside the technology sector remain equally important. An escalation of conflict in the Middle East could push global fuel, fertiliser and food prices higher, raise transport costs, weaken capital flows and make refinancing more difficult for countries already carrying substantial debt-service obligations.

Climate conditions add another source of uncertainty. A strong El Niño episode could disrupt agricultural production through drought, heat and flooding, increase food insecurity and generate additional humanitarian and reconstruction costs at a time when many governments have limited fiscal space.