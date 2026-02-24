Cabinet clears new integrated airport terminal in Srinagar at an investment of Rs 1,667 crore, says I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:33 IST
