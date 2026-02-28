5 students killed at a girls' school in southern Iran in Israel-US strike, reports AP, citing Iran's state-run news agency IRNA.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:13 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
