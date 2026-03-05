Left Menu

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt Governor of Delhi, appointed Ladakh's LG in place of Kavinder Gupta: Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:50 IST
