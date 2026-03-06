Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Iceland to propose holding EU referendum during autumn, broadcaster RUV reports

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 00:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 00:43 IST
Iceland's ​government will propose to ​its parliament to ‌hold ​a referendum during the autumn on whether to resume European ‌Union accession talks abandoned more than a decade ago, public broadcaster RUV reported on Thursday, citing sources.

RUV reported ‌on its website that the government would ‌submit the bill to parliament next week and that the vote, according to sources, looked most likely to take ⁠place ​late September. KEY ⁠CONTEXT

* Reykjavik in 2013 abandoned EU membership talks after ⁠four years of negotiations * A rise in the cost of ​living and the war in Ukraine in recent years ⁠rekindled the island nation's interest in joining the bloc, ⁠polls ​have shown

* Threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to annex Greenland have also made ⁠the question of EU membership more pressing * In February ⁠Prime ⁠Minister Kristrun Frostadottir said the vote would take place in the coming months

