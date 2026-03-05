Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Telangana Governor: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:55 IST
