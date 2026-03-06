ED says it has attached assets worth Rs 441 cr in Andhra Pradesh liquor 'scam' case alleged to have taken place during previous YSRCP regime.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:00 IST
- Country:
- India
