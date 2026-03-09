BJP candidate Laxmi Verma and Congress nominee Phulo Devi Netam elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh: Official.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-03-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 18:47 IST
