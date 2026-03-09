Addressing party conference at Tiruchirappalli, DMK chief, CM Stalin says he lives for people, party workers.
PTI | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Addressing party conference at Tiruchirappalli, DMK chief, CM Stalin says he lives for people, party workers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Oil Shock and Political Turmoil: Iran's New Leadership and Global Ripples
Leadership Beyond 'Mann ki Baat': Reddy's Call for Two-Way Communication in Policing
Strait of Hormuz Tensions: Israel's Alert Over Iran's New Leadership
Iran's Leadership Transition Sparks National Unity Amid Escalating Tensions
Farewell to Shiv Pratap Shukla: A Legacy of Leadership and Cooperation