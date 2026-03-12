We have worked in a holistic manner to make India self-reliant in energy sector, which is resulting in huge savings: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:09 IST
- Country:
- India
We have worked in a holistic manner to make India self-reliant in energy sector, which is resulting in huge savings: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- energy
- self-reliance
- PM Modi
- savings
- development
- sustainable
- investment
- sector
- holistic
ALSO READ
West Bengal Voter Roll Overhaul: New Directions and Developments
Graphene Revolution: Breakthrough in Medical Diagnostics and Sustainable Production
SA Chooses Principles-Based Fiscal Framework to Keep Debt on a Sustainable Path
Modi Launches Massive Development Endeavors in Assam
Arunachal Pradesh Budget 2026-27: A People's Blueprint for Development