Actor Vijay-led TVK says no scope for alliance with NDA in TN; dismisses talks as speculation.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:35 IST
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- India
Actor Vijay-led TVK says no scope for alliance with NDA in TN; dismisses talks as speculation.
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- Vijay
- NDA
- TVK
- Tamil Nadu
- alliance
- politics
- actor
- speculation
- political group
- Thalapathy Vijay