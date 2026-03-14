AAP government in Punjab steeped in corruption, has become 'ATM' for Arvind Kejriwal: Amit Shah at Moga rally.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:29 IST
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AAP government in Punjab steeped in corruption, has become 'ATM' for Arvind Kejriwal: Amit Shah at Moga rally.
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