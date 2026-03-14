TMC govt provides 'protection to rapists', Sandeshkhali and RG Kar incidents testimony to it: Modi in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:00 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC govt provides 'protection to rapists', Sandeshkhali and RG Kar incidents testimony to it: Modi in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- TMC
- Modi
- Kolkata
- Sandeshkhali
- RG Kar
- rapists
- government
- protection
- accusation
- West Bengal
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