Seven-member SIT headed by an SSP rank officer formed to probe recent firing on NC chief Farooq Abdullah: J-K Police.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Seven-member SIT headed by an SSP rank officer formed to probe recent firing on NC chief Farooq Abdullah: J-K Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Jammu
- Kashmir
- SIT
- Farooq Abdullah
- firing
- investigation
- NC chief
- police
- security
- SSP
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