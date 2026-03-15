During Congress rule, Assam was known for violence, several youths killed: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-03-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 14:56 IST
- Country:
- India
During Congress rule, Assam was known for violence, several youths killed: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
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