Social media posts on Operation Sindoor: As one-time magnanimity, we have closed the issue against prof Mahmudabad, Haryana govt tells SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Social media posts on Operation Sindoor: As one-time magnanimity, we have closed the issue against prof Mahmudabad, Haryana govt tells SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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