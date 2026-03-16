They are in dire straits: Israeli Envoy Azar on Iran's situation amid West Asia conflict.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:55 IST
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They are in dire straits: Israeli Envoy Azar on Iran's situation amid West Asia conflict.
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