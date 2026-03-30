Bastar was left behind in development due to the shadow of 'red terror': Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Bastar was left behind in development due to the shadow of 'red terror': Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Claims Victory Over Naxal Menace, Blaming Congress for Prolonged Violence
Those writing articles are asking government to hold talks with Naxals but do not talk of victims of left-wing violence: Amit Shah in LS.
Major credit for ending Naxalism goes to central and state police forces: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
Home Minister Amit Shah attacks Opposition in Lok Sabha for comparing Bhagat Singh, Birsa Munda with Naxals who killed innocents.
Naxals ran parallel government; stopped developmental work, prevented people from voting: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.