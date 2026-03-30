You ruled the country for so long, why were tribals devoid of development: Amit Shah asks Congress in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:28 IST
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You ruled the country for so long, why were tribals devoid of development: Amit Shah asks Congress in Lok Sabha.
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