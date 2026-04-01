Month into joint campaign with US, we are crushing regime of terror that screamed 'Death to America, Death to Israel': Netanyahu.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-04-2026 00:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 00:04 IST
Month into joint campaign with US, we are crushing regime of terror that screamed 'Death to America, Death to Israel': Netanyahu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Death to Israel
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