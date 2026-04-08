Unlike DMK, we will not pledge anything for sake of being in power, its DMK that mortgages, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:22 IST
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- India
Unlike DMK, we will not pledge anything for sake of being in power, its DMK that mortgages, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Chennai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- AIADMK
- DMK
- Palaniswami
- Chennai
- politics
- Tamil Nadu
- rivalry
- ethics
- power
- mortgage
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