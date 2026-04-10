Telangana HC grants one week anticipatory bail to Cong leader Pawan Khera in case registered against him in Assam.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:53 IST
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Telangana HC grants one week anticipatory bail to Cong leader Pawan Khera in case registered against him in Assam.
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