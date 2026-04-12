We have made our red lines very clear: JD Vance on talks with Iran.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 07:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 07:46 IST
We have made our red lines very clear: JD Vance on talks with Iran.
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