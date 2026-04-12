159 candidates among 164 arrested over paper leak allegations linked to Jharkhand Excise Police Recruitment Exam.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:43 IST
- Country:
- India
159 candidates among 164 arrested over paper leak allegations linked to Jharkhand Excise Police Recruitment Exam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- arrest
- exam
- paper leak
- recruitment
- police
- candidates
- integrity
- governance
- scandal
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraud Syndicate
Police Mishandling Unveiled: Woman's Skeletal Remains Spark Mass Suspensions
BJP threatening TMC candidates seeking support if it falls short of majority mark after Bengal polls: Mamata in Asansol.
Madhya Pradesh Police Personnel Injured in Severe SUV-Tractor Collision
High Court Condemns State Police in Acid Attack Case