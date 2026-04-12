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159 candidates among 164 arrested over paper leak allegations linked to Jharkhand Excise Police Recruitment Exam.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:43 IST
159 candidates among 164 arrested over paper leak allegations linked to Jharkhand Excise Police Recruitment Exam.
  • Country:
  • India

159 candidates among 164 arrested over paper leak allegations linked to Jharkhand Excise Police Recruitment Exam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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