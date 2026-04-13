SC seeks Centre's reply on plea to accord weightage to states' proposal on exact cost of cultivation while fixing MSP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:43 IST
- Country:
- India
SC seeks Centre's reply on plea to accord weightage to states' proposal on exact cost of cultivation while fixing MSP.
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