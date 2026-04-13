Women's quota law is resolve for India that is egalitarian, where social justice is not merely a slogan, but natural part of work culture: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Women's quota law is resolve for India that is egalitarian, where social justice is not merely a slogan, but natural part of work culture: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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