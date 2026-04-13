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Studies have shown that increased participation of women in decision-making leads to greater sensitivity, responsiveness within systems: PM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:25 IST
Studies have shown that increased participation of women in decision-making leads to greater sensitivity, responsiveness within systems: PM.
  • Country:
  • India

Studies have shown that increased participation of women in decision-making leads to greater sensitivity, responsiveness within systems: PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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