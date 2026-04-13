Mamata Banerjee trying to terrorise Bengal's majority community, this poll is to drive out infiltrators: Amit Shah in Birbhum's Mayureshwar.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:41 IST
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Mamata Banerjee trying to terrorise Bengal's majority community, this poll is to drive out infiltrators: Amit Shah in Birbhum's Mayureshwar.
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