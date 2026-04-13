BJP to implement UCC in Bengal after coming to power; it will stop section of men from particular community to have four marriages: Shah.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:40 IST
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BJP to implement UCC in Bengal after coming to power; it will stop section of men from particular community to have four marriages: Shah.
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