At Tiruchi election rally, AIADMK chief Palaniswami assures action over alleged illegal kidney sale racket.
PTI | Tiruchirapalli | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:09 IST
- Country:
- India
At Tiruchi election rally, AIADMK chief Palaniswami assures action over alleged illegal kidney sale racket.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AIADMK
- Palaniswami
- Tiruchi
- election
- kidney
- sale
- racket
- justice
- transparency
- integrity