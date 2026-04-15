This is complete abuse of process and 'forum choosing': Assam govt tells SC on Pawan Khera moving Telangana HC for bail.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:28 IST
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This is complete abuse of process and 'forum choosing': Assam govt tells SC on Pawan Khera moving Telangana HC for bail.
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