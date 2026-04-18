Congress will have to face wrath of women of the country: Kiren Rijiju.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress will have to face wrath of women of the country: Kiren Rijiju.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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