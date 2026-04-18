PM Modi, Shah told nation lie; they said they were trying to pass women's bill, hidden was diabolic idea: Rahul at TN's Ranipet.
PTI | Ranipet(Tn) | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:56 IST
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PM Modi, Shah told nation lie; they said they were trying to pass women's bill, hidden was diabolic idea: Rahul at TN's Ranipet.
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