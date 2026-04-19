Eight children killed in shooting in Louisiana that police say was the result of ''domestic disturbance'', reports AP.
PTI | Shreveport | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:30 IST
Eight children killed in shooting in Louisiana that police say was the result of ''domestic disturbance'', reports AP.
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