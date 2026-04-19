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Madhya Pradesh CM Slams Opposition Over Women's Bill Blockage

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized the Opposition for obstructing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan' bill, comparing the act to Draupadi's disrobing in the Mahabharata. He asserted that the bill aimed to empower women and accused the Opposition of weakening democratic institutions, urging the public to respond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 19-04-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 23:31 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Slams Opposition Over Women's Bill Blockage
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has lashed out at the Opposition, accusing them of disrespecting women by blocking the 'Nari Shakti Vandan' bill. Yadav drew parallels between this action and the disrobing of Draupadi in the Mahabharata.

During a press conference at the BJP's state headquarters, Yadav emphasized that the bill was a crucial step for women's empowerment, aiming to increase their representation in legislatures. However, the bill was recently defeated in the Lok Sabha, blocking the proposal to increase the number of seats from 543 to 850.

Yadav slammed the Opposition for allegedly sacrificing women's aspirations for political gain. He specifically criticized Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, despite her pro-women rhetoric. The BJP plans to hold a protest in Bhopal and is convening a special session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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