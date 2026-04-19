Stability Sought in Strait of Hormuz Amid Economic Concerns

Global economic stability is threatened by the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, according to Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi's state oil company, ADNOC.

Al Jaber urged the need to ensure that the strait remains free from disruptions or threats, highlighting its significance as a critical hub in global oil transportation.

He called for a return to stability in the strait, warning that continuous threats could jeopardize the world economy. Al Jaber voiced these concerns on the social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)