Kolkata Businessman's Arrest Unfolds Amid Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) took significant action on Sunday, apprehending Kolkata-based businessman Jay Kamdar amid an ongoing money laundering investigation connected to a criminal syndicate in poll-bound West Bengal.

Kamdaar, the Managing Director of Sun Enterprise, was arrested after a series of raids and intense questioning, although his deteriorating health prevented him from being presented in court. He is facing severe health problems and is currently hospitalized.

The investigation stems from charges against a local criminal, Biswajit Podder, who is accused of attempted murder and extortion. The ED had earlier confiscated cash, gold, and arms during raids. Ongoing election campaigns in the region add another layer of complexity to the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)