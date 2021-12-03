New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test against India because of elbow injury, Tom Latham to lead in his absence.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 10:00 IST
