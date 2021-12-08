Regulatory regime needs to be simple, one that does not create more litigations going forward: Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 11:33 IST
Regulatory regime needs to be simple, one that does not create more litigations going forward: Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal.
