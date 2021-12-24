Online Gaming: A Look at the Best Software Providers

We will look at the best software providers in the current iGaming market and the aspects they bring to online gambling.

Recent developments in streaming technologies and cloud gaming, combined with recent iGaming legislation, created the perfect breeding ground for remote gambling software providers.

Although inapparent to the average user, game developers make up the most of a gambling platform. The website operator only attends to its domain's interface and ongoing functioning. However, all featured gambling activities are provided and run by software developing companies in most cases.

The Best Software Providers

When thinking of the best-regarded software developers in the iGaming, a few names come to mind.

Most such companies have a history in the iGaming industry, with some being entrenched in gambling before developing their online counterpart.

The games they provide to partnered sites should generally stand out wither by virtue of their fame, design, or functionalities. The first quality of the best software providers would be that the products they offer to operators raise the value of their platforms.

The bases for ranking providers are hotly debated and depend on the source you are accessing. Most iGaming experts will point to several technical and user experience considerations.

However, each of the top software developers excels in a specific area and operators of the best-regarded platforms will strike deals with several providers. As such, they expand the breadth and quality of their featured activities.

Customers are likely to find titles from these developers on the highest rated online casinos.

NetEnt

NetEnt has made a name among the best software providers for slots. It is the owner of several high-ranking intellectual properties.

Slots Quality Factors

The implementation of slots is anything but technically complex. They function based on a Real Number Generator, i.e., an algorithm that returns a reasonably unpredictable set of values.

Thus, RNG-based video slots can effectively emulate the randomness of the physical machines. Naturally, the main implementation effort is the game interface, online streaming quality, and additional features.

NetEnt's Success

NetEnt achieved its success and place among the best software providers with household IPs, such as the "Gonzo's Quest" franchise and the "Starburst" games.

Its games are also popular choices for industry-specific promotional campaigns. iGaming marketing practices suppose awarding items that customers can use and convert to real funds. Operators generally restrict the bonus utilization to a specified array of games it is no surprise then that many of the best gambling sites will include Starburst and other NetEnt titles as being eligible for bonus eligibility.

Evolution Gaming

Evolution Gaming is the domain name for Evolution Malta Holding Limited. The company has purchased and integrated some of the best software providers.

Its subsidiaries also include NetEnt. However, as a software developer, Evolution Gaming excels in B2B live casino solutions.

Leaders in a Difficult Industry

Live-streamed gambling is perhaps at the cutting edge of the iGaming industry. It involves a lot more technical aspects and a dependable streaming infrastructure.

In contrast to usual streaming-based platforms, live casino activities require an extended amount of interactivity. Live games also require Optical Character Recognition solutions. These systems convert images, i.e., the cards in a table game, into machine-coded text.

Lastly, the best software providers in live-streamed gambling also require maintaining the physical facilities for the relevant activities.

Evolution Gaming has performed in the live casino industry despite all difficulties, even experimenting with the emerging Live slots genre with "Gonzo's Treasure Hunt."

Pragmatic Play

The company has a diversified catalogue that includes video slots, online bingo, and virtual sports. Pragmatic Play is another entry among the best software providers known for its live casino implementations.

However, its success can be attributed to its very popular network prize implementation. "Drops & Wins" is a provider-side promotional system that hinges on the random drop and tournament mechanics.

More Than a Gimmick

"Drops & Wins" may seem simple and uninteresting. The developer holds and provides prize pools with random drops activated regularly or during certain events.

However, its addition to most Pragmatic Play titles ensures that irrelevant of the gambling platform accessed, customers have an additional incentive to opt for the developer's games.

"Drops & Wins" is a stellar example of an additional external to software implementation that raises the catalogue value organically.

Real Dealer Studios

You may expect the developer to specialize in live casino software, judging by the name. However, the company's motto says it all: "It's not live. It's Real."

A New Approach to Old Issues

Real Dealer Studios seemed to have pondered the inherent difficulties of live casino solutions. Beyond technical aspects, streamed gambling can fail to capture the direct dealer-to-player interaction.

Originality seems to be lost in a virtual environment where participants numbering hundreds play at once.

Further so, streamed games come with higher requirements for the customer too. One's setup must maintain a continuous experience.

A Winning Concept

Real Dealer titles aim to emulate the live-streamed experience while entirely based on RNGs.

Imagine following a true-to-life professionally directed and acted gambling activity instead of interacting with a dealer.

The System's Perks

Consistent Quality – the developer ensures that all customers receive a top-quality experience unhindered by employee limitations.

Streaming Stability – since they are not live-streamed, the games are not data-heavy. Thus, players can participate without interruptions.

No Time Limitations – Real Dealer titles' activity is not restricted to the dealer's working hours.

More Intimacy – the simulated one-to-one experience far exceeds that of live casinos.

Extended Fairness – RNGs are invulnerable to human error and will always proceed randomly and fairly.

The innovative approach that proves entirely native to iGaming makes Real Dealer Studios one of top software developers today.

Playtech

Playtech has been occupying top ranks among the best software providers in the iGaming business. Being active since 1999, it is one of the oldest companies of its kind. Playtech is also listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange Main Market, a feat that not many iGaming developers nor operators can boast.

One of the Largest Devs

Playtech is active within 30 regulated jurisdictions and consequently holds 170 global licenses. Additionally, the breadth of provided services and solutions is beyond most other providers.

The company has constantly proven itself as a pioneer and innovator in the iGaming industry.

Playtech ONE

Its most recent project aims to do something that none of the other best software providers has tried.

Essentially, Playtech ONE is a solution that guarantees continued interactivity via multiple platforms. The developer ensures this via a unified and singular player account. Playtech attempts to cross the boundaries between retail, online, and mobile gambling by providing services via most internet-connected devices, from smartphones and laptops to retail cabinets and even smartwatches.

If Playtech ONE gains proper traction, the company has solid chances of becoming the leader of the best software providers for gambling platforms.

Novomatic

Novomatic is a company with a long history behind it. While it currently functions within 45 countries, racking up 1900 facilities, Novomatic AG Group has started its activities in 1980.

It initially concerned itself with fabricating and selling retail gambling cabinets. Nowadays, most vintage slot machines across Europe are likely to have Novomatic's seal on them.

The company also has one of the strictest responsible gambling policies. Beyond its adherence to the conditions for all jurisdictions, Novomatic collaborates with the Global Gambling Guidance Group. G4 is an independent advisory board of experts with a stated purpose to prevent gambling addiction and create a responsible play environment.

The Best Software Providers and the Rest

A look at the currently best-performing iGaming developers should outline some essentials for excellence in the industry. Naturally, each top company opts for a main business and development strategy.

Distinguishing Factors

We have seen that NetEnt's success has hinged on renowned intellectual properties and lucrative deals with operators.

Evolution has a live stream-centric approach while incorporating competitors and developing purchased domains and franchises. In contrast, Real Dealer Studios took the opposite approach. It implemented solutions that simulate a live environment while proving more stable.

Other companies, such as Pragmatic Play, created cross-network promotional systems to push customers from several platforms to engage with the provider titles. Playtech took it a step further with the development of its ONE solution. Rather than attracting players to its titles through organic promotional incentives.

Playtech ONE aims to provide extensive accessibility via multiple devices and platforms by establishing a unified player account.

Common Factors

All the best software providers meet certain common criteria despite all various business approaches.

Attention to product quality and novelty may be the first element. You can see that in NetEnt's care for its properties, as well as the extensive technical implementation that goes into live-streamed games.

Adherence to jurisdiction requirements and responsible gambling policies especially is a must. Respectability in a potentially controversial industry such as iGaming gives signs to business partners and investors that a provider's activity is abiding and durable. It is not coincidental that Novomatic, a strictly adhering developer, has had over 40 years of performance.

A successful developer must have an innovative approach to its gambling solutions. However, the best software providers pinpoint the trends of the iGaming market and actively pursue a practical solution.

The Best iGaming Providers, Summarised

The constellation of the best software providers of iGaming portrays the dynamism and variation that stay at the heart of the current industry.

It is worth paying attention to each company's specificities while drawing reasonable parallels. Naturally, there will never be one top software provider covering all requirements of remote casino platforms in one solution.

However, the provided examples should create a prototype for any casino software developing company wishing to succeed.

A condensed conclusion would be that the best software providers will have a focused and innovative approach while upholding all general industry and quality requirements.

