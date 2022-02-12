Pacer Prasidh Krishna sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crore, Lockie Feguson goes to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-02-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 17:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Pacer Prasidh Krishna sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crore, Lockie Feguson goes to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lockie Feguson
- Gujarat Titans
- Rajasthan Royals
Advertisement