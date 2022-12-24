Passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Bangkok (Thailand) are required to upload their RT-PCR test report for travel to India: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-12-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 12:47 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
