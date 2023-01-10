Left Menu

Delhi LG VK Saxena grants sanction to prosecute ex-JNUSU leader Shehla Rashid for tweets about Indian Army: LG office.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 12:14 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 12:13 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

