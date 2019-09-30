Forescout Appoints Wahab Yusoff as Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT), the leader in device visibility and control, today announced the appointment of Wahab Yusoff to Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). In this role Wahab will focus on growing sales, increasing customer adoption and building the partner ecosystem across Australia, Japan, India and Singapore, as well as the fast-growing Southeast Asian region.

Forescout's device visibility and control platform has been rapidly adopted throughout APJ as organizations recognize the need to secure their networks against increased threats that exploit network connected IoT and operational technology (OT) devices. The IT and OT convergence adds additional challenges as organizations are now managing increased complexity and vulnerability of previously isolated ICS networks.

"Forescout provides the foundation for any strong cybersecurity strategy to protect the extended enterprise - from campus to data center to cloud and OT environments," said Wahab Yusoff, regional vice president of APJ, Forescout. "Our platform delivers deep device visibility and control to help organizations reduce risk and orchestrate action through technical integration with leading IT and security solutions."

Steve Redman, Chief Revenue Officer, Forescout said, "Wahab is an immensely experienced sales leader, growing sales and investment in Asia for the last few years at Forescout. Having served on a number of boards for large enterprises in Singapore, he has a deep understanding of organizations' security risks, and I am thrilled to have him lead us in the APJ region."

Wahab continued, "I am excited to take on this new role and passionate about extending my experience and knowledge across the region. Forescout has a wealth of talent with seasoned networking and security experts who understand how to guide our customers and partners through these new IT challenges."

Wahab is a senior executive with over 30 years' experience across the IT and cybersecurity industry focused on establishing regional sales operations and growth. He is on the board of Singapore's Changi Airport and EZ-Link, the first large-scale contactless payment system for Singapore's public transit network.

