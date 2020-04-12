Actors tweet, praise Mumbai cops for untiring COVID-19 vigil

Left Menu
Updated: 12-04-2020 16:06 IST
Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI)Film actors took to Twitter to deliver a robust ovation to policemen working round the clock to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in Mumbai. It started after Mumbai police put out a video in which personnel on the streets were asked what they would do if they had the luxury of staying home during the 21-day lockdown.

Action star of the 90s Suniel Shetty tweeted, "HEROES we love", to which the Mumbai police replied from its official Twitter handle that "every Dhadkan of our heart beats for this city", playing on the name of a film that was one of the biggest hits of the actor's career. Ajay Devgn wrote "#TakingOnCorona@MumbaiPolice" to which the police replied with a liberal mention of his films, "Dear 'Singham', Just doing what 'Khakee' is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - 'Once upon a time in Mumbai'! The actor also tweeted "Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra".

Actor Abhishek Bachchan expressed gratitude by tweeting, "Always in debt to them and the great work they do" and got a reply from the police that it was "Just taking the 'ACP Jai Dixit' route to ensure that the city gets back to normalcy soon - that too, with a 'Dhoom'! and added a lockdown advice as well by stating that "All Mumbaikars need to do is not make 'Dus Bahaane' about going out unnecessarily!. "Giving up on their dreams for keeping the city of our dreams safe. Thank You @MumbaiPolice We owe you a lot and staying at home is the least we can do! #TakingOnCorona #MumbaiFirst" tweeted Shahid Kapoor.

In reply the police said "The most 'Shaandaar' support Mumbaikars can provide right now is to stay at home. And make plans for what all we would do together 'Jab We Meet' post #lockdown #TakingOnCorona." Akshay Kumar tweeted "There's an army of people working day and night to keep us safe, our families safe. Lets together say #DilSeThankYou to them because thats the least we can do. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice." The police told the Khiladi superstar "we are able to do what we do because we are never alone in this war. There's a much bigger army of Mumbaikars doing all that they can - from home. The whole of Mumbai is by our side." Among the others who tweeted in support of the men in khakhi were actors Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Richa Chaddha, Sai Manjrekar, Raveena Tandon among others..

