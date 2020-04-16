Left Menu
Kannada news channel gets Centre's notice for airing 'false' news

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:52 IST
Kannada news channel gets Centre's notice for airing 'false' news

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday served a show cause notice to a Kannada news channel for broadcasting a programme in which it purportedly said that the Centre would 'air drop money' to the poor, owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. The notice said that the channel was "spreading false information, creating panic and social unrest." The channel had allegedly aired a show titled, "Helicopter Money" on Wednesday which claimed that the Centre would drop money from helicopters during the lockdown period.

A Twitter user took a serious note of it and complained to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. The fact check team of the Press Information Bureau, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, refuted the claim.

In its notice to the channel, PIB said, "You are hereby directed to show cause why your channel should not be taken out of air immediately. You are instructed to send your reply in this regard within 10 days of receipt of this notice." Reacting to the notice, the management of the news channels said, "A programme which has been seen in bits and pieces and those who have not even seen the programme appears to have complained. Notice will be replied accordingly." PTI GMS ROH ROH

