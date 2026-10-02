Russia's A7 payment platform denies links to Iran after US sanctions
MOSCOW, Oct 2 - Russia's A7 payment platform, sanctioned by the US for helping Iran evade sanctions as part of President Donald Trump's operation Economic Outcast, denied any links to Iran in a statement on Friday. The US Treasury Department said on Thursday it was prohibiting any transactions with A7 and its sub-agents, calling the company "a significant transnational criminal organisation" and expanding previously imposed sanctions to the whole network.
A7, set up in 2024 by the defence sector-focused bank PSB, has become the leader in Russia's cross-border payments market as the country seeks to develop alternative payment systems with its main trading partners, such as China and India, spanning cryptocurrency, gold, and non-Western currencies. "A7 categorically rejects any allegations that it has worked with Iran or terrorist organisations," the company said in a statement.
It added that it was providing "uninterrupted payment settlements for the Russian market, which has been subjected to unlawful restrictive measures". The U.S. Treasury Department said A7 had built a global network of affiliated companies "to disguise payments linked to sanctioned sectors and persons as ordinary commercial activity".
It added that the network had been leveraged by Iran, including the country's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The company said it was servicing "legitimate import and export operations involving consumer goods and commodities".