Europe discussing plan for diesel stock releases after US pressure, source says
European Union countries on Friday discussed a French proposal to release additional diesel stockpiles, in response to US pressure on European nations to unleash more supplies in an attempt to reduce surging fuel prices, a source familiar with details of the discussion told Reuters on Friday. In a call on Friday, EU countries' governments discussed a French proposal for European countries to release 50 million barrels of diesel, and for International Energy Agency members to release 50 million barrels of crude oil, the source said.
The countries discussed that any agreement on further diesel stock releases should include a US commitment to avoid a unilateral diesel export ban, the source said. G7 country leaders may hold a call on Friday afternoon to discuss their next steps.